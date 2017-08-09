Venezuela cyberattack targets government websites

On Tuesday, Venezuela’s Supreme Court ordered the arrest and 15-month imprisonment of opposition mayor Ramon Muchacho.

The Supreme Court has used similar reasoning in the past to jail mayors of protest-convulsed municipalities.

Shortly after they gained access to these websites, they started to post various messages in which they were urging the Venezuelan people to continue the protests. “The following hours are going to be hard”, Mr Muchacho said in an email, … The ruling prohibited Muchacho, a member of the opposition First Justice party, from leaving the country.

Maduro’s rivals accuse him of tearing up democracy to cling to power in the oil-rich country.

All of this has raised hard questions for Maduro’s opponents, who appear to be grappling with a set of diminishing options in their bid to loosen his ruling Socialist Party’s tightening grip on power.

In fact, the National Constituent Assembly has already ousted a figure who has always been a thorn in Maduro’s side: public prosecutor Luisa Ortega, an erstwhile ally who has become a vocal critic of the regime.

A group calling itself “The Binary Guardians” said it hacked about 40 government sites, according to Reuters.

The hacker attack comes amid continued unrest and uncertainty in Venezuela a day after attack by armed men on an army base in Valencia.

That is not to say the recent past has been free of conflict.

The United Nations on Tuesday accused Venezuelan authorities of using “excessive force” against protesters.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said in a statement: “These violations have occurred amid the breakdown of the rule of law in Venezuela, with constant attacks by the Government against the National Assembly and the Attorney-General’s Office”. The U.N. also notes that during that time, the government has arbitrarily detained more than 5,000 people.