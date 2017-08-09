VW offering up to 10000 euros (RM50,000) in exhange for old diesels

For this reason, the offer is aimed at all drivers of a diesel vehicle of emission class Euro 1 to Euro 4, regardless of model and brand.

Following Audi’s announcement, VW detailed its own environmental program which offers up to €11,760 ($13,800) to German owners of Euro 4-compliant diesel models or older wishing to buy a new auto.

The management board of the Volkswagen auto manufacturer headed by former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was aware of manipulating the data about emissions from diesel vehicles, a German court said on Wednesday, according to media reports.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based automaker is still struggling to draw a line under the diesel-emissions scandal that erupted nearly two years ago and triggered the worldwide recall of some 11 million cars with rigged software.

The VW group’s Audi, Skoda, Seat and commercial vehicle subsidiaries all presented their own versions of the scheme yesterday, with luxury automaker Audi also offering discounts of up to €10,000. Another VW subsidiary and performance brand Porsche also announced rebates of up to 5,000 euros (Rs 3.74 lakh) on its models in all European countries.

BMW already announced last week that it would offer a trade-in bonus of up to €2,000 for buyers purchasing a new, lower-emissions BMW or Mini. The announcement comes as Germany struggles to reduce harmful pollutant levels following an emissions scandal.

Last week, top executives from VW, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Opel and Daimler met with government officials and agreed to retrofit a software update on five million vehicles that will reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by up to 30 per cent.

Since then, suspicion has spread to other groups in Germany’s vaunted carmaking sector, long favoured by politicians anxious to protect jobs and nurture economic growth.