Walcott labels Arsenal new boy Kolasinac ‘an absolute animal’

New Arsenal signing Sead Kolasinac got his Gunners career off to a dream start at the weekend.

And Walcott believes Arsenal have landed themselves a bargain, claiming Kolasinac is “absolutely perfect” for the Premier League.

He started on the bench on Sunday but replaced captain Per Mertesacker, after he suffered a head injury, and impressed with his strength and aggression.

Although Lacazette wasn’t heavily involved in the game and was substituted before Arsenal prevailed on penalties, Walcott has backed the Frenchman to enjoy a successful spell at the club.

Arsenal midfielder Theo Walcott insists they have recovered from last season’s hangover and is confident they can silence their critics.

“Sead looks an absolute tank”. He is one tough unit to get past. The number of key players we have in all sorts of positions, they’re going to supply for him and Oli as well.

“He is an absolute animal”. He eats the right food and he’s professional. It’s lovely to watch and he’s a great addition to the squad.

“I got him as well because of his attitude; the modern game doesn’t tolerate as many weaknesses anymore as it did 20 years ago”. He’s quite wide as well.

The 28-year-old England global added: “Every season, we tend to start the league not so well, and being a Friday night I think a night game might be better for us”.

The England International knows last season’s performance in the Premier League was not acceptable given the talent in the squad, but has sworn his side have learnt from past mistakes.

The Gunners slipped out of the top four last season for the first time under Arsene Wenger, with the long-serving coach facing protests against his reign before FA Cup success salvaged something from the campaign. Let us know in the comments section below! We know what we have to do this season. We are up for the challenge, we do like a good challenge.

“He’s going to show something different and he’s going to get fitter, stronger and quicker”.

“But it’s how we react”.