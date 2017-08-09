Wall Street opens lower as North Korea tensions escalate

U.S. crude oil settled 0.4% lower at $49.17/bbl, as the U.S. Energy Information Administration said it forecasts U.S. crude production to average 9.9M bbl/day in 2018, the highest annual average production on record. The S&P 500 lost six points, or 0.24%, to close at 2,475 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 13 points, or 0.21%, to 6,370.

Health care and technology companies were among the biggest decliners, outweighing gains in utilities stocks.

FASHIONABLE RESULTS: Investors cheered Ralph Lauren’s latest quarterly results, sending the designer clothing company’s shares up $8.59, or 11 percent, to $86.74.

NO ALARM: Envision Healthcare was up 4.5% to $57.50 after the ambulatory surgery center company said it will sell its medical transportation business to KKR.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, with the two-year yield (1.36%) and 10-year yield (2.28%) higher by one and three bps, respectively.

IN A SKID: Avis Budget Group slumped 6.8% to $31.13 after the vehicle rental company cut its guidance following a weak second quarter.

But even faced with the possibility of military action by Kim Jong-un’s police state, Wall Street still suggests a buy-and-hold strategy.

MALL RATS: Several real estate investment trusts that own malls were down. Simon Property Group fell $3.51, or 2.1 percent, to $162.86, while Macerich slid $1.28, or 2.1 percent, to $59.33.

CURRENCIES: The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.175 while the dollar fell 0.6 percent to 109.68 yen. Brent crude, the worldwide standard, lost 28 cents to $52.09 a barrel in London. Hence the relatively small 7 bp fall in UST 10 year yield, and the restrained increase in the price of gold.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.6 percent to 5,135 while Germany’s DAX was down 1.3 percent at 12,133. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.25% and South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.68%.

“Trump’s response was aggressive and that’s why the market turned lower”, said Ken Polcari, Director of the NYSE floor division at O’Neil Securities. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.6%.