Wall Street Records Losses After Trump’s North Korea Warning

The Nikkei slumped to its lowest close for nearly three months Wednesday, leading an Asia-wide sell-off sparked by President Donald Trump’s apocalyptic warning over North Korea’s weapons program. Most recently, the Dow was trading down 84 points, or 0.4%, at 22,001, clinging tenuously its recent psychological milestone of 22,000.

CURRENCIES: The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.175 while the dollar fell 0.6 percent to 109.68 yen. Some of Canada’s biggest banks were also influential decliners, but closed with only moderate losses. Gold settled up 1.4% at $1,256.40 an ounce, then rose almost 2% – to almost $1,283 – after Wednesday’s settlement.

Wall Street’s three major indexes dipped after Trump vowed to respond aggressively to any threats from North Korea. Pyongyang said it was examining plans for attacking Guam, a US territory in the Pacific that has a USA military base.

The comments came after media reports that North Korea has produced a nuclear warhead small enough to fit inside its missiles.

Tokyo’s blue-chip index tumbled 1.3 percent to its lowest close since late May after the Dow’s winning streak of nine straight records ended following Trump’s sharp rhetoric of “fire and fury“, with the main European bourses also opening lower Wednesday.

Japan said on Tuesday it was possible that North Korea had already developed nuclear warheads and warned of an acute threat posed by its weapons programmes as Pyongyang’s continues missile and nuclear tests in defiance of United Nations sanctions.Crude oil prices extended their slide from Tuesday as exports from key OPEC producers rose and despite news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia.U.S. crude shed 12 cents to $49.05 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 18 cents a barrel at $51.96 a barrel.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index bucked the trend to climb 0.52%, driven by gains in its heavily-weighted financials sub-index, which rose 0.8%. Both were coming off record highs. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.2% to 6370.46 and the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 0.2% to 2474.92.

USA equities had been on track for a 10th-straight record session Tuesday and the dollar was initially up after the JOLTS survey showed job openings hit a record in the United States last month. Economists had expected job openings to drop to 5.6 million. The data suggest employers have plenty of jobs to fill but are struggling to find workers.

“Obviously we are looking at the increased tensions between the USA and North Korea”, said Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in NY.

In a speech on Monday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the current level of interest rates is likely to remain appropriate over the near term amid subdued inflation.

The euro was 0.45 percent weaker at 129.125 yen EURJPY= and the Australian dollar slipped 0.7 percent to 86.66 yen AUDJPY=.

USA crude shed 18 cents to $48.99 a barrel, while Brent crude fell 25 cents a barrel at $51.89 a barrel. It declined 23 cents on Tuesday to $52.14.