Wenger Wants The Ox To Stay And Become An Arsenal Great

Abdominal strain will keep star Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez out of their first English Premier League (EPL) football game against Leicester City on Friday, head coach Arsene Wenger has said.

The Chile worldwide has been linked with a move away from the club this summer with less than a year remaining on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium and could walk away for free at the end of the upcoming season.

“He had a little abdominal strain that he caught on Sunday morning in training. he had the scan two days ago”.

“It’s a long time I didn’t speak to Nasser, because it’s certainly very busy to complete the transfer of Neymar“, Wenger told a press conference at Arsenal’s London Colney base. “I think if you read the French papers, they are on Mbappe’s case to finish their transfer market”.

Wenger had already stated what Arsenal’s position was over not wanting to sell Sanchez and, speaking about the ongoing gossip over his player’s future, the 68-year-old added that he had no concerns over the professionalism of the former Udinese man heading into the new camapign.

Sanchez was late returning to Arsenal’s pre-season training following his excursions for his national side at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russian Federation.

Wenger wouldn’t say if any bids had come in for Sanchez.

“Alexis Sanchez is always a loss for us, of course. I can take a gamble on one, maybe maximum two”, Wenger said. It can happen in pre-season and anyway, I don’t think I would have included him on Friday night.

“I think he had in his career some bad moments because he had some small injuries”.