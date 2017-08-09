West Nile in Ridgetown mosquitoes

The district has found the presence of West Nile in 34 of 3,981 samplings of mosquitos in the parish, the release said. The West Nile Virus can be carried by infected birds and then spread locally by mosquitoes that bite those birds. Of the 159 human cases of the virus reported so far this season, 91 were classified as neuroinvasive, resulting in illness such as meningitis or encephalitis, while 68 cases were non-neuroinvasive.

The health unit has been setting traps for mosquitoes since June.

For information about West Nile virus, visit the CDC website here.

A horse residing in Larimer County was diagnosed with West Nile Virus on August 2, marking Colorado’s first confirmed case of West Nile in a horse in 2017, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Agriculture.

Details on the severity of this year’s case were not provided in a news release from the abatement district. The case in Reno involved a local resident who had traveled outside of the county, so although West Nile-positive mosquito pools had been detected in the area, local health officials could not confirm where the resident became exposed to the virus.

The health unit says you can protect yourself by using DEET or Icaridin insect repellent when outdoors, and also remove standing water around your home at least once a week to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Very few people infected with the virus have any symptoms at all, or they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.