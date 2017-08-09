What Disney Leaving Netflix Means For The Future of Streaming Services

The company also revealed that it plans to soon launch a live sports streaming service-one that will be different from anything ESPN or Fox Sports has in the works, according to CEO Les Moonves-and that it will also begin an worldwide expansion next year for All Access, starting in Canada. That’s not all, though. The “Mouse House” announced that they’re ending their short relationship with Netflix to start their own direct-to consumer streaming service starting in 2019.

The new Disney-branded service will become the exclusive home in the USA for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen, and The Lion King from Disney live-action, along with other highly anticipated movies.

The new ESPN service will air some 10,000 events a year, including Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, Grand Slam tennis, and college sports.

I can’t help but share some frustration over this move.

The firm is giving itself a good bit of time and punters a good opportunity to gorge on the Disney output, and as a Netflix user, you have until the end of 2019 to watch whatever Disney stuff you want.

Disney’s service will be built using technology from video streaming platform BAMTech, which it just invested an additional $1.58 billion for a 75 percent stake in the firm.

Disney has not yet decided whether Marvel Universe features and Lucasfilm movies, which include the Star Wars franchise, will sit on the service. The service has about a fourth of the subscribers as Netflix, but is backed by NBCUniversal, FOX, Disney, and Turner. Disney already had a one-third stake in BAMTech, and is paying $1.58 billion to acquire another 42 percent of the company.

“Disney will have to be careful that it doesn’t transfer too much sports programming from its TV channels to the app”, analyst Brian Weiser of Pivotal Research Group told The Associated Press.

It successfully designs, develops, and delivers direct-to-consumer streaming services for a growing roster of sports, news, and entertainment partners including the NHL, MLB, PGA TOUR, WWE Network, and Riot Games/League of Legends.

Pescatore said another side effect of Disney’s creation of a separate online service could be boosting cable and satellite TV providers, which will have more add-on subscriptions to sell.

BAMTech CEO Michael Paull – a former senior video exec at Amazon who joined earlier this year – will report to Kevin Mayer, Disney’s senior executive VP and chief strategy officer. For Netflix, teaming with Mark Millar, a Marvel veteran himself, reflects a belief that comics-spawned action heroes represent a sure bet for big growth.