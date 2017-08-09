What you need to know ahead of the Women’s Rugby World Cup

“Women’s rugby league continues to go from strength to strength and in 100 days from now we will witness the best players compete for the title of 2017 World Cup winners”, said Hill. The tournament then moves to Belfast. That’s the message from captain Sarah Hunter, who will lead out the Red Roses to kick-off the tournament.

England raise the curtain against Spain at the UCD Bowl on Wednesday afternoon in what will be a feast of rugby – six matches taking place on day one and indeed every matchday until the final on the evening of Saturday 26 August in Belfast.

“We are reigning champions, but that has been and gone”, the 93-cap skipper told World Rugby.

The Red Roses play their pool games in Dublin, against Spain (tomorrow) Italy (on Sunday) and US (a week on Thursday), all with 2.30pm kick-offs. “But we are very aware that we are not the finished article yet, and there are always areas we want to improve on in every game”.

Each side will play the other two teams in their pool, as well as one match against a team from the other pool.

“Coming into the squad late, if I got game time it was going to be a bonus, so starting is a huge opportunity”, Pomare said.

Before that, however, the host nation entertain Australia on Wednesday in the pick of the opening matches at University College Dublin while how the Black Ferns, who are bolstered by the return of the sevens specialist Portia Woodman, fare against Wales will be indicative for both sides’ campaigns.

The Wallaroos won the first ever Olympic sevens gold medal in Rio but XVs has never been their strong point, and with their focus on the shorter form of the game they have only played a handful of Tests in XVs since the last World Cup.

Organisers will be desperately hoping Japan and Hong Kong, up against Canada and France respectively, are not on the receiving end of too big a hiding, while the United States of America square off against Italy in the day’s other fixture.

England arrive in Dublin in such a confident mood, they do not need the luck of the Irish to hold on to their world crown.

That England boast such a risky weapon is one of the many benefits of turning professional – a world away from the Soviet Union’s financial struggles 26 years ago.