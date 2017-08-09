Who cares what’s wrong with Donald Trump? What’s wrong with us?

The report also said small airports in Florida are being impacted by Trump’s trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach. “Going to NY next week for more meetings”, said the President, who has been criticized for taking a 17-day “working vacation” at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminister. While some Trump supporters hailed the president’s first return to his hometown, others were less welcoming, and the two groups squared off with shouting matches across picket lines. Trump was portrayed as having an nearly mythical bond with his supporters.

Trump disagreed while claiming that his “base is far bigger & stronger than ever before (despite some phony Fake News polling)”, and he added a “24/7 #Fake News” dig for good measure.

And the Twitter problem has a direct correlation to his approval rating. What is even sadder is the fact that Trump’s wife has taken the platform against ending cyberbullying, and she is married to the biggest, most powerful cyberbully of them all.

President Trump has hit his all-time low approval rating in yet another poll – this one from his most hated news network.

The poll found 61 percent of those surveyed disapprove of the job Trump is doing, while 33 percent approve. In February until April, the approval rating of the real estate billionaire hovered between 44 percent and 45 percent.

Barely more than one in three Americans, just 36%, say Trump’s first 200 days have been a success.

CNN said the poll was conducted by survey company SSRS, which took a random telephone sample of 1,018 adults between August 3 and August 6. Blumental’s false statements were exposed in 2010, but there was no evidence he spoke of specific battles or conquests, the newspaper reported.

Trump’s visits to New York City typically cost $300,000 a day, according to NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neil, though Congress has approved a measure to reimburse the NYPD for its expenses.

AG Sessions, in his recent pronouncement that leaks were going to be aggressively prosecuted, used as a predicate what he described as “disloyalty to the president“.

In the latest CNN poll results, Trump’s “strong approval” among Republicans dropped from 73 percent in February, to 59 percent now.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said they think Trump is abusing the office of the presidency and 60 percent say they believe Trump thinks he is above the law.