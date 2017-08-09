Wiz Khalifa's Mom Sues Ex Daughter-In-Law Amber Rose for Defamation

Wiz Khalifa’s mother has filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber Rose for an alleged phone call that the model made to a third party.

Levonchuck, a resident of Tarzana, Calif., is alleged in the suit to have made a call June 19 to a phone linked to Wimbush-Polk’s account.

Allegedly, Rose’s motive behind this case comes from Wiz’s mom calling child services on Amber Rose back in June.

Letic’s 5-year-old niece actually answered the call, and the suit alleges Amber immediately “launched into a profane attack”.

We’re told Amber believes it’s just a revenge lawsuit because Katie can’t let go of the fact Amber left her son 3 years ago, and Katie has tried to make Amber’s life a living hell ever since the split. Wimbush-Polk’s lawyer claims that Rose’s call was “imputed criminality”, which completely conflicts “with her status as a grandmother and her status as a volunteer mentoring at-risk youth”. The niece gave the phone to her aunt, who eventually was able to identify herself.

According to a report from the Washington County Observer-Reporter, the rapper’s mother, Katie Wimbush-Polk, is suing Rose after the model allegedly made a profanity-laced phone call to another person blasting Wimbush-Polk. Dorien, Wiz’s sister, reportedly died in February 2017, after suffering from complications with lymphoma – a specific type of cancer involving cells in the immune system. Wimbush-Polk also denies the claims that she allowed her daughter to die and that the notion has caused her humiliation and “severe mental anguish”.

She is asking for upwards of $50,000 for legal costs, interest and several other damages in her new suit.

Amber Rose may be on good terms with Wiz Khalifa these days, but the same can’t be said for the entire Khali-fam!