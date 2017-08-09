Woman Abandons Son With Special Needs in Woods With Only a Suitcase

The mother of a special-needs boy found in the woods near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst is facing criminal charges after the 10-year-old told authorities his mother had left him there. The motorist contacted military personnel, who brought the boy to the visitor’s center.

The boy was given a medical evaluation by first responders who found that he had minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Pictured mother, Debra Wisler, Millville Township, NJ mother who was arrested on child abandonment charges after leaving her ten year special needs old son in the woods. Detectives determined that when Wisler discovered her son was not eligible for a program at Joint Base McGuire-Dix, she walked him into a nearby wooded area and left him by himself.

Debra Wisler, 39, of Millville City, allegedly left her son on August 3.in a wooded area near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Police say that the boy fell asleep in the woods and woke up hungry.

Wisler has since been released pending an upcoming hearing in Burlington County Superior Court.

The 10-year-old was able to issue is mother’s name and phone number to the workers.

According to police, the boy stated that his mother walked him into the woods with luggage and left him there. He was handed over to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, which placed him in a temporary foster home, police said.

Wisler was interviewed by the state police on Friday.