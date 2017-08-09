Woman Accused Of Setting Her Husband On Fire During Argument, Says Sheriff

Vera Wooten got into a heated argument with her husband and doused him with gasoline before setting him on fire in Corbin Monday night, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators say they were notified of a domestic violence complaint on Woodland Drive.

Per the arrest report, Wooten pulled her husband out of the auto and proceeded to beat him.

Then Wooten apparently drove her husband to St. Joseph London, and from there he was flown to Cincinnati.

According to the NBC affiliate in Lexington, LEX 18, her husband is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, with burns on over half his body. “Police say that woman looked back and noticed the man was on fire and called 911”.

At present the wife has been charged Wooten with assault in the first degree as she remains at the Laurel County Detention Center. It was not clear if she had legal representation, according to the Associated Press.

