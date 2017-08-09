Woman mysteriously vanishes, vehicle and phone found miles away

Deputies say her phone was found at a Dairy Queen in Creswell, about 130 miles south of Portland.

Officers interviewed the customer who said that he found the phone when he saw a person throw an object from a vehicle.

On Monday, Helenius’s auto, a black 2013 Volkswagen Bug, was found in Cottage Grove, about 10 miles south of the Dairy Queen where her phone was found.

Authorities don’t have any indication of foul play, he said.

Demi lives at home with her parents in Rock Creek, and family members said she is “very good about calling and texting when she leaves somewhere”.

When her family didn’t hear from Helenius, her brother chose to call her.

When the conference took a dinner break at 6pm, police say she did not return, KGW.com reported.

She had asked anyone who traveled on Interstate 5 Saturday around that time to call the sheriff’s office if they saw Helenius’s black 2013 Volkswagen Beetle Fender edition with a rear spoiler and silver wheels.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported late Tuesday night that Lane County sheriff’s deputies had found a missing Hillsboro area woman in Roseburg after a tip from the public.

Cottage Grove police, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in processing the scene for clues and getting the auto to the Oregon State Police crime lab, authorities said. The vehicle was taken to the Oregon State Police crime lab in Portland where it will be processed more thoroughly.

Her phone turned up that night 133 miles away in Creswell, south of Eugene. A worker at a Dairy Queen restaurant in Lane County later answered Helenius’ phone, Thompson said.

Landmark Worldwide Forum gave a statement saying: ‘We have been in communication with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to give them all the information we have to support them in their efforts to locate Demi.

The 23-year-old was attending a self-help conference at a Portland hotel, which ended Saturday evening – but she never returned home or contacted her family.

Demi’s mother Melody Helenius said: “It is very out of sorts that she would leave and not contact us”.