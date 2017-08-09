Women, 14 Children Killed In US Airstrike On Raqqa, Syria

The American-led coalition battling ISIL in Syria and Iraq on August 8 entered its fourth year of operations.

Smoke rises from Raqqa, Syria on July 28, 2017.

The Observatory says 29 civilians, including nine women and 12 children, were killed on Tuesday alone.

These battles aim to eliminate the IS in the key cities in Syria, as part of a Russian-U.S. understanding, which allows the Kurdish-led SDF to capture Raqqa city, and the Syrian army to retake Deir al-Zour. The coalition has previously said it makes extraordinary efforts to avoid killing civilians and investigates all reports of such casualties. Rights organizations say the number is far higher.

Over the course of the United States military operations in Iraq and Syria as part of the ISIS War, a massive number of civilians have been killed, though the official U.S. figures recognize only a tiny fraction of that, with large portions of the incidents dismissed as “not credible”.

Intensified air strikes have caused “staggering loss of civilian life” and led to 160,000 civilians fleeing their homes, Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, head of the UN Commission of Inquiry, said.

The US-backed alliance of Syrian groups began a campaign to capture the city past year, slowly encircling the city before breaking into it for the first time in June.

RAQQA, Syria-The Syrian Democratic Forces, affiliated with Kurdish fighters in the region, announced that they saved seven Christian families, among them two Armenian families, from the Islamic State in the besieged northeastern province in Syria, reported the ARA news agency.