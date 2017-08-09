Women Get Revenge On Man Who Booked SIX Dates In One Night

“I show up and he sucks but I figure I’ll stay because my friends are working at the bar”, she wrote.

However, the situation became awkward when another girl turned up at the same bar, with the man forgetting he had double booked.

After joining forces the women then find the man with a sixth date and after a confrontation the lothario final decides it’s time to head home leaving the new friends to enjoy the rest of the evening.

Mashable verified Pylant’s story, which begins with her on a date with a guy her bartender friend immediately warns her about. “And we just figured this guy needed to be called out”, Lisette Plyant, 26, the first date to show up for the evening, said on “Good Morning America” today.

To help Katie feel less awkward, Lisette decides to hang at the bar and pretend to be this guy’s “friend”.

She added in the tweet, “The two girls and I have now gotten both bartenders and the bouncer in on this and are taking this guy for all he’s worth over here”.

Pylant thought that was the end of the date night drama, but it turns out the had other plans.

Lisette added: “The two girls and I made a decision to be best friends, left together to go get drinks and dinner at another bar and left homeboy with the bill”.

“You guys girl number FIVE just showed up BEFORE going to meet him because my friends intercepted her and told her not to waste her time”, Pylant tweeted.

The women were all hanging out at a different bar together, and before he could even realize what was going on, date number five walked in.

And as soon as Date No. 4, Claire, finished up with the guy, the gals managed to get her over for a quick debrief while Allie, Date No. 5, headed in.

Lisette then befriended the girls herself, after informing them of the man’s shadiness.

Instead of throwing a wobbler, Lisette kept her cool and chose to let girl number two, who she named “Katie”, know about the situation. Together, they came up with a revenge plot worthy of your new favorite girl gang movie: ditch the guy and leave him with the bill.