Women in India Are Sharing Selfies at Midnight in an Online Protest

She and her brother also reached out to the police to file a complaint, and it was found that one of the two men involved was the son of a famous politician.

In a post that went viral in India, Ms Kundu described a terrifying ordeal where the perpetrators followed her for some miles, swerving towards her auto, before cutting her off and trying to enter her vehicle.

In a Facebook post that has been shared more than 6,000 times, Kundu said she felt lucky she was “not lying raped and murdered in a ditch somewhere”.

The daughter of an IAS officer, Varnika Kundu was allegedly stalked and harassed by Vikas Barala, son of BJP Haryana unit President Subhash Barala.

Bhatti had said in an interview with broadcaster CNN-News18: “The girl should not have gone out at 12 in the night. Why was she driving so late in the night?” commented the area vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata party. The atmosphere is not right.

“We’re strong women with good values and we need to be respected anytime of day or night, just as much as men”.

Kundu said the comments were part of a “well-established tactic” created to intimidate her into backing off. “I have been assured that the CCTV footage will be safe and the police will act”.

Mr Bhatti then went on to tell The Times of India that “parents must take care of their children”.

Women in India are using #AintNoCinderella to challenge regressive curfews.

“I’m exhausted of girls being blamed for the rapes and sexual harassment that goes on in India“. They shouldn’t allow them to roam at night. But what would those guys have done to my life if they had caught me?

She started out by sending a message to some women on her WhatsApp group on Monday evening. “So, we better change that and hopefully, it will knock some sense into people who think otherwise”.

“This time they’re telling us when we can and cannot go out of the our houses”. Despite being heavily criticised, Bhatti continued to hop from news channel to news channel justifying why women need to “come home on time”.

Then, she posted an image of herself on Twitter and invited other women to do the same.

Hundreds of women posted photographs on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at midnight, refusing to be intimidated, and more have joined the campaign since.