Women’s Brains More Active Than Men’s in 2 Key Areas

Areas where women’s brains were found to be significantly more active in terms of blood flow were the prefrontal cortex, which helps with controlling impulses and maintaining focus, and the limbic or emotional parts of the brain, which handle mood and anxiety.

Taking into account these gender-based brain differences could pave the way for innovative research, notably in the field of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), concludes the study. Blood flow during the tests was an indicator of the subject’s brain activity, both in terms of how much activity there was and what parts of the brain were working.

SPECT imaging tracks activity in the brain by registering blood perfusion in specific areas as subjects perform various tasks, or are at rest.

“These results do not mean that women’s brains are more active, or that women use more of their brains”, the neuroscience blogger Neuroskeptic explains over at Discover Magazine.

According to a study in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, researchers used a special kind of CT scan that, in addition to taking 3-D images of the brain’s anatomy, also gets a picture of biological activity, like blood flow, in a subject.

The fact that women showed greater blood flow in the prefrontal cortex compared to men may explain why women tend to exhibit greater strengths in the areas of empathy, intuition, collaboration, self-control, and appropriate concern.

Women have significantly higher rates of depression and anxiety disorders, while men are more at risk of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and much more likely to end up in prison.

While there was more blood flow in women’s brains overall, male brains had more blood flow in certain areas, including the visual and coordination centres of the brain.

Scientists scanned 128 of brain areas in resting state and when performing tasks on the concentration. Though less likely to develop Alzheimer’s, men are more prone to ADHD and conduct issues, with 1400% more men having to be incarcerated than women.

Researchers say studied differences in male and female brains can reveal how men and women are affected by different diseases and public health problems.

They compared 46,034 brain SPECT imaging studies provided by nine clinics.

"Understanding these differences is crucial in evaluating functional neuroimaging and may be useful in understanding the epidemiological gender differences among psychiatric disorders".