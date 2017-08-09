‘World Of Dance’ Season 2 Casting Ongoing; Les Twins Win $1 Million

Les Twins won the $1 million grand prize in “World of Dance” Season 1, and other dancers may follow in their footsteps in Season 2.

For the Season 1 finale of the TV competition show World of Dance, the final three acts competed for the title of Best in the World in front of judges Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopez, and Derek Hough.

Eva Igo, the 14-year-old dynamo, dominated the Junior Division last week came back to prove she could play in the big leagues with fierce performances to a cover of Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” and Sia’s “Alive”.

But, week after week, Igo’s star rose – as did her confidence.

She explained: “I’ve got to the point where I can let go of my insecurities and be myself onstage”.

But when it came to the twin French dancers, she was nosed out 93.8 to 93.7.

“When I first stepped onto the World of Dance stage, it was really scary”, Igo recalls.

Igo’s moves earned serious praise on the night.

It sure would have helped – during the finale, an emotional Igo hinted at some hard times, telling the judges that she would use the prize money to pay for her dance-related expenses.

“I’ve had Eva since she was 3 years old”, Michele Larkin, her teacher at Larkin Dance Studio, told KARE 11 in June. Just like in the first season, the dance reality TV competition is open to all soloists, duos, trios and group dancers. There will also be a meet-and-greet at 5 p.m.