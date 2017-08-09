Worldpay agrees £9.3bn merger with Vantiv

Vantiv shareholders will own a majority 57% of the combined group, while Worldpay investors hold the other 43%.

The agreement, seen by experts as the beginning of a trend for combinations in the payments market, will witness Vantiv offer Worldpay stake holders 55 Pence in cash for each share in addition to a cash dividend of 5 Pence for each Worldpay stake plus 0.0672 latest Vantiv stakes.

The new group’s global and corporate headquarters will be in Cincinatti, Ohio, though it will have its worldwide HQ in London and the combined company will be named Worldpay.

But the pair are reportedly still working on terms, including the protection of British jobs and employees.

The combined company will be a leading payments firm, processing approximately $1.5-trillion in payments and 40 billion transactions through more than 300 payment methods in 146 countries and 126 currencies, with a combined net revenue of over $3.2-billion.

Vantiv chief financial officer Stephanie Ferris will retain her role as CFO and report to Drucker.

The board will consist of four Worldpay and seven Vantiv directors.

It was announced earlier this week that recently appointed Worldpay CEO Peter Jackson will be leaving the company to become CEO of betting group Paddy Power Betfair.

Vantiv expects the deal to result in annual recurring pretax cost synergies of about $200 million by the end of the third year following completion of the merger.

The interim dividend is not conditional on the merger being completed. Vantiv will also seek a secondary listing for its new shares on the London Stock Exchange.

He said the deal will help consolidate “what is a fragmented market and diversify Vantiv’s revenues away from struggling “big box” retailers in the U.S”.

The combined company will have a secondary listing on the London stock market, but will have its primary listing in NY. Net profit rose 60% to £90mln from a year ago and net revenue increased 11% to £600mln.

“We delivered a strong first half performance, further extending our long-term track record of substantial growth”, added Jansen.