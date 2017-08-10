10th Anniversary of Historic Declaration of Indigenous Rights

The Declaration created a framework of minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of Indigenous peoples worldwide.

The recommendations, the ZHRF said were made after taking into account the various facets of problems faced by the Indigenous Zo Peoples on the occasion of International Day of the Indigenous Peoples as well as on the Tenth Anniversary of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) adopted by the UN General Assembly on 13 September, 2007.

Indigenous peoples have sought recognition of their identities, way of life and their right to traditional lands, territories and natural resources for years, yet throughout history their rights have always been violated.

“The Declaration, which took more than twenty years to negotiate, stands on Wednesday as a beacon of progress, a framework for reconciliation and a benchmark of rights”, underscored Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, Special Rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, Mariam Wallet Aboubakrine, Chairperson of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, and the Expert Mechanism on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in a joint statement on the Day.

“No relationship is more important to Canada than the one with Indigenous Peoples”.

“The MÄori Party has long fought for the rights of indigenous people not only in Aotearoa but throughout the world”, Ms Fox says. Today, we acknowledge this unacceptable past, and we commit to build a world where the rights of Indigenous Peoples are respected. Second, while there have been advances, Indigenous Peoples and ethnic minorities continue to face exclusion and marginalization, and lack equal access to basic services.

There are an estimated 370 million indigenous people in the world, living across 90 countries. Indigenous women are less likely to use healthcare facilities for childbirth… “We must work closely with affected families to ensure the Inquiry into Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls remains a legitimate, accessible process for everyone”.

The United Nations has launched a Twitter campaign in an effort to promote International Day of Indigenous Peoples with a younger audience and inspire a new generation of Indigenous rights activists.