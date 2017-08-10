12-year-old girl killed in Victorville shooting

A 12-year-old girl has died after being shot in an apparent drive-by shooting Wednesday evening at her home in Victorville, officials said.

A neighbor told CBS2 she believed she heard four pops – very loud and very quick in succession.

Makiya Walls was inside her two-story home just before 8:30 p.m. when the man walked up and fired several rounds, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was in the front room of the house when the gunman got out of a auto, walked up to the house and fired shots, according to Jodi Miller of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Chuck Phillips of the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 909-387-3569.

The shooter, described only as a black man by the Sheriff’s Department, may have fled in a white, possibly four-door sedan that witnesses saw speeding from the area.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, Miller said.

Paramedics performed CPR on the victim before transporting her to the hospital, where she died.