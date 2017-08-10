2 killed, 2 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-15

Three people are dead in a rollover crash in the North County near Lake Hodges Thursday.

Three people were killed and one more seriously hurt when a auto struck a guardrail and flipped into a ravine off Interstate 15 near Rancho Bernardo, California Highway Patrol (CHP) officials said.

A auto driving along the freeway somehow lost control and struck a guardrail, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

CHP said a total of four people were involved in the single-vehicle crash.

He said two people in the SUV died and two were taken to a hospital with major injuries.

Sanchez recommended that motorists avoid using I-15 in either direction for the next few hours, as northbound drivers were slowing to look at the police activity on the other side of the freeway.

The victims were not immediately identified and the cause of the accident is unknown.

The CHP closed all the non-carpool southbound lanes in the area to allow for investigation and cleanup.

While the crash is now being investigated, CHP said U.S. Border Patrol Agents may have been pursuing an SUV at the time of the collision.

Lanes are expected to remain closed until about 6 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.