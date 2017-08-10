Melting glaciers and polar ice caps swelled the world’s oceans, and global average sea level rose to a record high in 2016 of about 3.25 inches (82 millimetres) higher than the 1993 average.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a leading environmental agency which is part of the U.S. federal government, found that global temperatures were warmer last year than in 137 years of recordkeeping for a third consecutive year – surpassing the previosu record of 2015.

Scientists fear that the report be censored because it contradicted the assertion of Donald Trump and members of his cabinet, according to which “the human contribution to climate change is not demonstrated”.

The lower troposphere – the atmosphere right above the Earth’s surface – had the highest temperature on record, and the upper ocean’s heat was close to a record.

Global sea levels achieved a new record high in 2016, the sixth year in a row that Earth has seen an increase in sea levels.

Atmospheric CO2 concentration reached 402.9 parts per million (ppm), surpassing 400 ppm for the first time in the modern record and in ice core records dating back as far as 800,000 years.

At the end of winter in march, the maximum extent of the arctic ice was the lowest in 37 years of satellite observations.

According to the NOAA, tens of thousands of measurements from multiple independent datasets were used to provide a detailed update on global climate indicators, notable weather events, and other data collected by environmental monitoring station and equipment on land, water, ice and in space. The warming represented a 3.5°C increase in temperature since recordkeeping began in 1900.

Several countries, including Mexico and India, have recorded annual temperature records in 2016.

In 2016, meteorologists recorded 93 named tropical storms worldwide – above the 1981 to 2010 average of 82, but fewer than the 101 storms in 2015.

As to the overall temperature on the oceans it has been higher (+0.1 degree Celsius) than the trend from 1950 to 2016, the report says.

Northeastern Brazil marked its fifth consecutive year of drought, the longest dry spell on record in this region.

It confirmed the heat resulted from the combined influence of long-term temperature rising and a strong El Nino – a climate cycle in the Pacific Ocean with a global impact on weather patterns.

Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay saw repeated heavy flooding, while parts of eastern Europe and central Asia were also wetter than usual.