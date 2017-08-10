30 civilians killed in US-led airstrikes in north Syria

A conflict monitor, however, reported that at least 29 civilians, including 14 children, were killed in coalition airstrikes in a 24-hour period in Raqqa.

Black smoke rises from Raqqa where USA -forces are battling ISIS militants, in, northeast Syria, Thursday, July 27, 2017. It began on August 8, 2014 in Iraq, moving later to battle Daesh in neighbouring Syria.

Man and woman are seen fleeing Raqqa, Syria July 31, 2017. The coalition has previously said it makes extraordinary efforts to avoid killing civilians and investigates all reports of such casualties.

The US has admitted that its strikes caused the deaths of 624 civilians since 2014. Rights organisations say the number is far higher.

The SDF-linked Syriac Military Council (MFS) said on Tuesday that the rescued civilians were from Syriac and Armenian origins, adding that they are originally from Raqqa city in northeastern Syria.

Intensified air strikes have caused “staggering loss of civilian life” and led to 160,000 civilians fleeing their homes, Paulo Sergio Pinheiro, head of the UN Commission of Inquiry, said.

Captured by the jihadists in 2014, Raqa became a symbol of atrocities by IS in its self-declared “caliphate”. The Syrian government has said the U.S. forces were committing “crimes” by killing civilians on a daily basis.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday saved seven Christians from ISIS militants in Raqqa province.

The YPG announced they have taken 60 percent of Raqqa since launching the operation to oust ISIS from the city on June 6 and have destroyed a large ISIS bomb-making factory.

The jihadist group has responded with a barrage of vehicle bombs, suicide bombers, weaponised drones and snipers.

The progress will enable the Syrian army to reach the western administrative borders of the oil-rich province of Deir al-Zour in eastern Syria.

More than 400,000 people have been killed in Syria since the war began with anti-regime protests in March 2011.