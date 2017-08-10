32 convicted sex offenders arrested during LI roundup

The men were arrested over a 10-day period ending Thursday as Enforcement and Removal Operations agents fanned out to towns across Long Island where those immigrants were known to reside, the agency said.

The crimes range from sexual abuse of children to attempted rape.

The 45-year-old citizen of Trinidad and Tobago was convicted of third-degree rape of a victim incapable of consent and sentenced to five years of probation supervision.

The individuals arrested included citizens who hailed from Ecuador, El Salvador, Tobago, Peru, Trinidad, Mexico, India, Honduras, Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Enforcement and Removal Operations officers arrested 32 people, of whom 12 were registered sexual offenders.

Each person is being detained during deportation proceedings. The victim in this case was a 13-year-old female. Twelve of the 32 arrested were already registered sex offenders.

ICE practices have recently come under fire after Attorney General Jeff Sessions called on local officials to cooperate with federal officers and help them find illegal immigrants in communities across the country.

A 46-year-old Salvadoran national with a prior conviction of endangering the welfare of a child was sentenced to three years’ probation.

A 55-year-old Salvadoran man convicted of second degree rape and sentenced to one year in jail.

Decker, director of the New York ICE field office that covers Long Island, said the arrests exemplified the agency’s “continuing commitment to making our communities safer” by targeting immigrants with criminal records.

Other criminal histories are reckless endangerment; first degree sexual abuse; second degree sexual abuse; sexual abuse; forcible compulsion; sexual contact with an individual incapable of consent; and sexual misconduct. Those who have already have deportation orders, or who returned to the US illegally after previously being deported, will be removed from the country immediately. He was arrested in Central Islip, Aug. 1 and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has successfully expanded a program that allows state and local law enforcement to enforce immigration law, The Daily Caller has learned.