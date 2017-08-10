90 highs return to the forecast with mostly sunny skies

Sct’d showers and storms on Saturday, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

The high will be near 92, but heat-index values could be as high as 103, according to the National Weather Service. A slight chance of afternoon and evening showers or a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy with a low around 71. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Highs will be around 80.

Storms thin out considerably on Saturday. We may see some sunshine with partly cloudy skies at times.

East winds at 5-10 miles per hour.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. The upper level disturbance will make its way further to the north, decreasing our rain chances. This will increase temps, humidity, and rain chances. Winds SE around 5 miles per hour.

It will be mostly clear and comfortable tonight under moonlit skies. Some of our computer models show a disturbance that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Currently, Monday through Wednesday looks like they will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s and winds from the south at 5-10 miles per hour.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Partly sunny with rain possible during the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday and Thursday will have rain chances go back up to 40%.