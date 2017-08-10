A Gourmet Cheetos Restaurant Is Popping Up In NYC

Cheetos has announced it will open a pop-up restaurant in NY called “The Spotted Cheetah” that will feature a fully Cheetos-themed menu.

The menu includes four entrée options, including the Spotted Cheetah’s Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Limón chicken tacos, apps like Cheetos grilled cheese and tomato soup and Cheetos-crusted fried pickles, and sweet options like the Cheetos-crusted cheesecake as well as Cheetos apple crepes.

Cheetos isn’t messing around here.

The restaurant is a partnership idea between Cheetos brand and Food Network’s Anne Burrell.

Cheetos fans who have created their own Cheetos creations and shared recipes online – Cheetos sushi rolls and Cheetos bagels among them – inspired the restaurant, Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing of Frito-Lay, told CNN. There is, however, a waiting list, which you’ll see on the restaurant’s homepage.

Cheetos, you’ll be very interested to know, was founded in 1948 and has more or less maintained the same basic product since, occasionally mixing things up with puffy Cheetos, baked Cheetos or a flaming hot Cheetos.

If you’ve travelled to the USA in recent years, you’ve likely noticed Cheetos massive presence. Now, they’re taking the next leap. If you want to go, mark your calendars!

Chester teamed up with Chef Anne Burrell, the fantastic Food Network star who has developed an awesome menu for the three-day event running August 15-17.