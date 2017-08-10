Abellio wins West Midlands rail franchise from Southern operator Go-Ahead

Govia said it was “disappointed” after it missing out to West Midlands Trains, a joint venture between Dutch and Japanese companies.

Abellio UK managing director Dominic Booth said: “We are delighted to have been announced as preferred bidder for the West Midlands franchise, driving growth in one of the most exciting regions in the country”. The new Cross City Line carriages will offer metro-style passenger facilities, just like on the London Overground, with increased space to carry more passengers and wider doors.

As part of the franchise deal, the Department for Transport (DFT) said that almost £1 billion would be invested in train services in the Midlands including 400 new carriages by 2021 and increased capacity on rush-hour services between Birmingham and London.

The franchise encompasses suburban and regional services radiating from Birmingham as well as suburban, regional and inter-regional services from London Euston to Milton Keynes, Northampton, Birmingham, Crewe, and Liverpool via the West Coast Main Line.

From December 2018, the franchise will introduce a new hourly Birmingham – Stoke-on-Trent service and an hourly Nuneaton – Coventry – Leamington Spa shuttle, which will serve the new station at Kenilworth.

Govia also runs the Southern rail franchise, which has been beset by strikes by its staff over the last two years.

Rail passengers are expected to be able to look forward to new longer trains with more seats and more space, along with a number of other, new benefits, following a £1billion investment in services on the West Midlands network.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said he wants to see a “golden era” for local trains.

Wishing the new franchise winners well, Go-Ahead chief executive David Brown said: “London Midland and its people have been part of our Group’s rail business for 10 years”.

“Having the ability to use our local knowledge and understanding to shape what West Midlands Trains will deliver for passengers under this franchise has also been a game changer”.

The decision is significant in part because it is the first time a Japanese operator has been awarded a United Kingdom franchise.

The Department for Transport said the decision would mean £1bn invested in services and that passengers would see new, longer trains, free Wi-Fi on all mainline services and compensation if services are delayed by more than 15 minutes.