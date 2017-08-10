ACLU Sues DC Metro For Banning ‘Controversial’ Ads

Washington, D.C.’s transit system is being sued over its refusal to feature ads for Milo Yiannopoulos, an abortion provider and PETA.

The far-right figurehead was banned from Twitter previous year after allegedly encouraging a wave of racist abuse directed at Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones, while he also took advantage of a university speech on his “Dangerous Faggot” lecture tour to single out and bully a transgender student on-stage.

The transit authority did initially approve the ads for Milo Yiannopoulos’s book risky but withdrew them after passengers complained.

The organization noted that any advertisement could potentially violate Metro’s policy, and that the transit agency has allowed other advertisements for organizations or issues that could be polarizing.

Washington D.C. Metro has argued that the advertisement “intended to influence members of the public regarding an issue on which there are varying opinions” or “intended to influence public policy”. “Metro will fully consider the impact that issue-related advertisements have on the community by gathering input from riders, local community groups and advocates”, spokesman Michael Tolbert said at the time.

“I’m joined in this lawsuit by fellow plaintiffs including pharmaceutical villains and vitamin-deficient vegans, but I’m no stranger to odd bedfellows”, said Yiannopoulos to TheDCNF.

The ACLU and the local ACLU chapters from Virginia and the District of Columbia were joining to represent a diverse group of plaintiffs: Carafem, a health care network specializing in birth control and medication abortion; People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals; Milo Worldwide, LLC, the corporate entity for English political commentator and provocateur Milo Yiannopolous and the ACLU itself.

“The citizens of Washington, D.C. have to worry about living in a corrupt swamp brimming with violent crime. They deserve to be protected from that – not from free speech in their public transportation system”, MILO added.

“WMATA has violated Plaintiffs’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights”.

“The Milo Worldwide advertisements were rejected based on the identity of the author and/or the perceived viewpoint of the book or its author”, the complaint reads.

“At the end of the day, it’s a real shame that the WMATA didn’t accept the ACLU’s advertisement – the agency could really have used that refresher on the First Amendment”, the organization said in a statement. Our advertisements were apolitical and completely uncontroversial; we were advertising a book launch!

“It is ironic that [Metro] wouldn’t post the First Amendment”, Arthur Spitzer, the ACLU’s lead attorney, says.”Transit advertising is a valuable venue for public communications, especially these days when people are more and more in their self-selected bubbles”. “Every ad has a viewpoint and Metro is discriminating in favor of some and against others that’s not something the First Amendment should allow”. “We look forward to the WMATA changing their arbitrary advertising policies to better service their customers and advertisers”.