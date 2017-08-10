Acura RLX gets a new face, will anyone care?

The 2018 Acura RLX will go on sale in November.

USA sales of the RLX totaled just 619 through July this year, a 26 percent drop from last year, in an overall weak auto market that is expected to fall for the fourth straight year. Sales have been slow, though a slimmed down lineup may help that.

Acura’s initial press release is light on details, but the marketing pitch is indeed about surfing the wave of hype the new NSX made jumping back into the pool.

All-wheel drive versions of the non-hybrid, 310 horsepower RLX have done away with the twin-clutch 7-speed automatic and a new 10-speed has taken its place. That’s a lot of acronyms, but there’s a lot of tech behind those names. The system continues to produce a combined 377hp out of the combination of a direct-injected V6 with three electric motors. It’s a similar setup to the Acura MDX Sport Hybrid that we drove in the spring.

Both models get new styling, following on the heels of the updated Acura TLX.

I’m skeptically excited, and I’m really happy Acura found a corporate grille that doesn’t suck with that new down-pointing pentagon. It’s handsome and sure to be less divisive than before. The refreshed sedan is in line with the new design language at Acura, most notably the adoption of a “diamond pentagon grille”, a new signature that’s a very welcome replacement for the disgusting chrome beak that’s been plaguing otherwise good looking Acuras for nearly a decade.

The RLX Sport Hybrid sits atop the Acura sedan range. Inside, the 2018 Acura RLX receives upgraded materials and touchpoints including a completely redesigned seat featuring high-contrast piping and stitching, as well as a new Espresso interior option, which adds sophistication to an interior with class-leading space and comfort.

The RLX’s hood also has been reshaped, and its rear end gets new LED taillights and a black lower diffuser with two large exhaust tips.

Perhaps the biggest advancements for the 2018 RLX, aside from its styling changes, are in its AcuraWatch advanced driver assistance suite, which now includes Traffic Jam Assist, which applies the technology used in adaptive cruise control and low-speed following to alleviate the stresses of driving in tedious, gridlock traffic. It keeps you in your lane and at a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you theoretically making traffic jams less stressful.

Look for more photos and pricing later this year.