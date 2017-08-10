Addition of Jay Bruce adds big time power to lineup

With Michael Brantley and Lonnie Chisenhall on the mend, the Indians have acquired outfielder Jay Bruce from the New York Mets.

The veteran is a free agent after the season, but if the Indians can win a World Series with him that is all that matters. The left-hander has hit.258 in 102 games this season with 29 home runs and 75 RBI. Bruce did not garner much attention during the offseason, and there were not many bites prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. He is expected to claim numerous at-bats that went to outfielder Michael Brantley, who’s on the disabled list with a right ankle injury. The Indians are trying to hold off the Royals in the AL Central and make it to the World Series for the second straight year. Last summer, Bruce was traded to the Mets from the Cincinnati Reds for infielder Dilson Herrera and pitcher Max Wotell.

Those three trades have netted the Mets five right relievers, and they could still look to move Neil Walker, Asdrubal Cabrera and Granderson. The Indians drafted Ryan, 22, in the 30th round of the 2016 amateur draft. This could also open up a roster spot for top prospect Dominic Smith. The Mets’ return in the deal wasn’t immediately known, but the source said the Indians have agreed to pick up the roughly $4.2 million that’s left of Bruce’s $13 million salary this season.