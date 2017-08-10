Agrium (NYSE:AGU) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Agrium shares have dropped 2 percent since the beginning of the year. (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Canpotex signed supply contracts this month with buyers in China for shipments of 1.4 million tonnes through 2017. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Agrium by 138.8% in the first quarter.

Wholesale grew its second quarter sales volumes and reduced costs across our operations to achieve EBITDA similar to previous year, despite a 7 percent decline in North American nitrogen prices this quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agrium by 14.1% in the first quarter. The institutional investor owned 256,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Can raised its stake in shares of Agrium by 9.3% in the second quarter. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,468 shares. Agrium has a one year low of $87.78 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.97 and a 200-day moving average of $126.99.

News coverage about Agrium (NYSE:AGU) (TSE:AGU) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Agrium Inc. (USA) (NYSE:AGU) has risen 5.50% since August 9, 2016 and is uptrending. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion.

2017 second quarter guidance relevant earnings were $566-million or $4.09 diluted earnings per share.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $4.03. On average, analysts expect that Agrium Inc. will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Agrium from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen and Company set a $99.00 price target on Agrium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agrium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 24.