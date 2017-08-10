AIADMK dumps Dhinakaran as Deputy General Secretary, calls it illegal

After former chef minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in December a year ago, her long-time aide VK Sasikala took over the reins of the party. After receiving approval from party leaders, Edappadi Palaniswami will proceed to Delhi for the swearing in of Venkaiah Naidu as Vice-president on Thursday evening.

Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dinakaran was appointed the party’s deputy general secretary. Along with sacking Dhinakaran, the party has also cancelled all the announcements and appointments made by Dhinakaran on accounts of creating confusion within the party.

Palanisamy’s resolution comes days after TTV Dinakaran “exercised his powers” as the Deputy General Secretary of the party and announced a statewide tour.

The OPS camp has demanded for Sasikala’s expulsion from the party and has also asked for the chief’s position and CM chair for O Panneerselvam.

After Jayalalithaa’s death, OPS had taken over as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

In a related development, Dhinakaran was removed as the Deputy General Secretary of the AIADMK.

"Since he failed to continue as primary member for five years, he can not hold any position in the party as per by-laws", the resolution said. M G Ramachandran's statue in Gudiyattam Town demanding the merger of the factions in the party to get back the party's two-leaf symbol.

According to sources close to the two factions, Dinakaran’s action has probably accelerated the merger move between Palaniswamy group and the faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam.

He was admitted by Sasikala on February 15, the day she surrendered in the Bengaluru court in connection with the corruption case, and on the same day he was made party deputy general secretary. Participating in the birth centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at Kandamanadi near Janagipuram highway, he said the project would help address water scarcity in the region. At the same time, he also invited the rebel faction to reunite with the party founded by the people’s leader (Makkal Thilagam) MGR and to work for public welfare.

According to party sources, Edapaddi Palanisami will continue as the chief minister and former chief minister O Panneerselvam could be made general secretary.