Alice Glass Joins Marilyn Manson for North American Tour, Shares New Video

Since first leaving Crystal Castles in 2014 (and leaving a host of misunderstood teenagers crushed in her wake, me included), Alice Glass has kept the world waiting with bated breath for any sign of what to expect from the singer’s first album as a solo artist. “Got to be without love“, she repeats, nearly obsessively, above swirling, shimmering synths-a sound that recalls Crystal Castles’ with a more palatable pop sheen. It’s the first piece of new music we’ve heard from her since the release of her debut solo track “Stillbirth” back in 2015.

Her voice, although sort of whispery at times, is clear and up front in “Without Love“. The song pulls you in with deceptively catchy melodies that juxtapose dark harmonies and lyrics, and creates an overall interesting soundscape that’s hard to step away from.

Glass’ pop breakout comes with an opening slot on Marilyn Manson’s North American tour this fall, as well as her own headlining gigs across the country. However, the new tune is a cleaner outing then her previous offering and is accompanied by a vibrantly colourful video.

09/27: Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring ^. 29/09 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE!

10/02: Boston, MA – House of Blues ^. 06/10 Detroit, MI – Assemble Sound 07/10 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues 08/10 Columbus, OH – Express Live! 11/10 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave! 20/1o Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex! 24/10 San Diego, CA – The Observatory 27/10 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues!