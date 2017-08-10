Altice Weighing Charter Offer

Charter, based in Stamford, Connecticut, has been the subject of multiple merger rumors under CEO Tom Rutledge, who was a top Cablevision executive before joining Charter.

Altice founder Patrick Drahi has long had ambitions to expand in the US, and with SoftBank’s recent interest in making an offer to buy Charter, Drahi has chose to see if he can compete.

Altice USA’s initial public offering in June was viewed as a means for Drahi to expand his US cable empire by giving the company public stock it can use as currency for acquisitions. According to the report, Altice has yet to formally present any offer, but is working on a bid.

Altice NV, Altice USA and Charter declined to comment. In 2002, he created Altice, which was later floated in 2014 in Amsterdam.

Shares in the company have leapt in recent weeks as it has become the focal point of interest, particularly from Japan’s SoftBank, which is searching for a partner to connect with Sprint, the fourth-largest United States mobile phone operator which it controls.

Charter, in hock $60 billion and with an expected purchase price that could exceed $500 a share, would represent an enterprise value of nearly $200 billion.

Charter rose 3.4 per cent to $402.86 just after midday in NY to give it a market value of roughly $121 billion.

“Given (Charter’s) newfound scale after its own recent acquisition of the former Time Warner Cable, a full takeout seems somewhat of a tall order for any potential suitor”, said Tuna Amobi, an analyst at CFRA Research.