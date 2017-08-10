‘Amazing player’, ‘Baller’ – Liverpool fans react as attacker signs new long-term deal

FC’s Steve Nicol and company talk Liverpool as the club once again turn down Barcelona’s bid for Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool winger Ryan Kent has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract with the club, believed to tie him to the club until 2022.

“It’s a big achievement”, said Kent, following the deal’s announcement.

An English global with one appearance at the U20 FA Cup, the winger has become a key part of Klopp’s first team plans this summer after appearing in seven of eight friendly games during the offseason.

Kent, who impressed on loan at Barnsley last season, has been linked with Championship sides Aston Villa, Leeds and Hull in recent weeks.

He has also spent time at Coventry City, where he made 17 appearances in the 2015/16 season. “I’m looking forward to kicking on in the future now”.

While fellow youngster Shamal George’s deal was announced at the same time as his departure for Carlisle United, Kent looks primed for an immediate first-team role.

“It was an easy decision”.

“Liverpool has the right foundations to make me a good player in the future”.

“Committing myself to Liverpool is a very big thing, so I’d like to become a fully-fledged member of the team and become a regular starter”, Kent told Liverpool’s website.

The England Under-20 worldwide has made one competitive appearance for Liverpool’s first team, coming on in an FA Cup third-round tie with Exeter City in January 2016.