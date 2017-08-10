Amazon might take on Ticketmaster with concert and sports ticket sales

The report claims that Amazon views ticketing as “ripe for attack” and as a potential source of profit. It offered to spend millions of dollars on venue sponsorships, for example, and has talked about selling tickets on the secondary market, StubHub-style.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster’s parent, has declined to comment.

Amazon did not return a request for comment. Shares of Live Nation are up 48% in the year to date, while Amazon shares are up nearly 28% and Ebay shares are up almost 18%. Amazon shares closed down 2.6 percent. But as an alternative to competing, Amazon has also considered partnering with Ticketmaster on a ticketing effort. Ticketmaster generated $1.6 billion in revenue from initial sales of tickets to events in 2016, according to estimates by research firm BTIG. The company already operates Amazon Tickets overseas, but hasn’t launched that business at home in the United States yet.

Getting a foothold in the ticketing business would likely be an expensive proposition. But it has yet to budge on customer data. If you knew you could get first dibs on concerts in addition to Prime’s other perks, you might be more likely to sign up.