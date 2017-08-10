Amazon tax bill halved past year to £7.4 million

It also accounted for a £1.3 million tax credit that it…

It’s worth noting that Amazon’s United Kingdom revenue are mainly services and the tax is on fees paid by retailers who sell on Amazon.

Revenue from its retail sales arm are funneled through a controversial separate company in Luxembourg.

Amazon paid just £7.4 million in corporation tax past year, despite United Kingdom revenues hitting £1.4 billion. They’re investing massively around the world on many fronts including everything from warehousing, logistics, Video content (such as The Grand Tour and ATP Tennis), not to mention food, shipping, drones and countless other initiatives such as Amazon Web Services and overseas expansion.

This saw its pre-tax profits halve from £48m in 2015 to £24m previous year. This is due to a series of deductions including share awards worth £36 million to managers and staff.

The retail giant is fielding criticisms around lack of transparency in disclosing revenues and tax contributions, as well as being panned for not paying their “fair share” of tax.

A spokesperson for Amazon defended its tax payments, saying: “We pay all our taxes required in the United Kingdom and every country where we operate”. “Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly-competitive, low margin business and our continued heavy investment”.

“If we stop using Amazon then they may understand how angry their customers are”.

In July, Amazon announced plans to add 5,000 full-time jobs in the United Kingdom this year alone.

The revelation of Amazon Services UK’s reduced corporation tax bill has been condemned across parties in the UK.

This came amid controversy in the U.S. as President Trump said the company was “getting away with murder, tax-wise”.

Margaret Hodge has also accused the company of taking such a relaxed attitude to paying taxes. She went as far as to call for a boycott of Amazon services.

“This means that the cost of doing business wipes out the small profits they declare in their United Kingdom accounts, and they end up paying little tax”.

“This means that the cost of doing business wipes out the small profits they declare in their United Kingdom accounts, and they end up paying little tax”.