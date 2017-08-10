Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBC. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s previous close.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ AMBC) opened at 19.97 on Friday. The company’s stock has a normal trading capacity of 366.54K shares while the relative volume is 0.77. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The Stock becomes significant when you consider how many shares are shorted versus the average daily volume, means how many days to cover those short shares at that volume. In the last earnings report the EPS was $-1.33 and is expected to be $0.70 for the current year with 45,228,000 shares now outstanding. The value of the investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. increased from $16,601,000 to $23,790,000 a change of $7,189,000 quarter over quarter. The company had revenue of $172.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter a year ago. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Saturday, July 22nd.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc divested its holdings by selling 900 shares a decrease of 4.2% from 12/31/2016 to 03/31/2017. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $389,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The 50 day moving average was up $1.57 or +8.62% and the 200 day average moved up $0.63. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.06B market cap company. MA bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $755,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter.

Ambac shares have declined 11 percent since the beginning of the year. As of quarter end Ejf Capital LLC had bought 523,550 shares growing its position 71.0%. (Ambac), launched on April 29, 1991, is a financial services holding company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 67.7% in the first quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 83.0% in the first quarter. Nonetheless, from here on out, earnings per share forecasts for the current quarter are $0.92.