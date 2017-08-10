AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc

The firm now has a $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC). Investors who are keeping close eye on the stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

07/21/2017 – William Blair began new coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. giving the company a “market perform” rating. “(AMC) a $25.00 Price Target” was first reported by Sports Perspectives and is the property of of Sports Perspectives. It improved, as 16 investors sold AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares while 30 reduced holdings. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. They now have a Dollars 33 price target on the stock. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post ($1.07) earnings per share for the current year. Shares saw a steep increase in trading volume of 680.95% over the normal average daily volume.

Beta is also an important valuation ratio for analyzing the stock of the company, AMC has Beta of 1.38 while its industry and Sector’s beta remains at 0.56 and 1.31 respectively.

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. Their 52-Week High and Low are as follows: -56.52% (High), 4.73%, (Low).

Taking a broader look brokerage firms’ analysts on the street with an expectant view have Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) high price target of $42 and with a conservative view have low price target of $14. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.41. Revenue for the quarter surged $2.533 billion from $2.156 billion a year ago. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 29.2% in the first quarter. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) for 91,722 shares. However the company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the same quarter during previous year. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Monday, July 31. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and global trademark and copyright law. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company declared a dividend for shareholders that will be paid on Monday September 25th, 2017. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Da Davidson And Company holds 4,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About 582,426 shares traded. Connor, SVP, GC & SECRETARY disclosed the purchase of 4,000 shares. 894,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 74.7% in the first quarter. They now have a Dollars 32.5 price target on the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. The State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 316,844 shares with $6.21M value, up from 263,300 last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors Llc acquired 137,914 shares as Amc Entertainment Hlds (AMC)’s stock declined 18.91%. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5,837.8% in the fourth quarter. Past 5 years growth of Amc Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) observed at 18.96%, looking forward for the next 5 years it has a strong prediction of -15.15% over growth.