American Crime Story: Sarah Paulson now to star in revamped Katrina installment

For those who have been wondering about American Crime Story: Katrina, yes, it’s still happening-but the idea has been retooled.

Production had stalled on “Katrina” thanks in part to producers being unable to pinpoint which part of the disaster’s story they wanted to tell, with FX officials noting as recently as just a few days ago that there hadn’t been any headway on the season. However, Deadline revealed today that the source material has been changed to Sheri Fink’s Five Days at Memorial, which chronicles the harrowing hours and days after the hospital lost power and made the decision to euthanize over 20 terminally or critically ill patients.

Ryan Murphy’s upcoming US anthology series Katrina: American Crime Story has been delayed while he reworks the screenplay.

Scott Rudin, who previously acquired the rights to the Fink’s book in 2013, will board the show as executive producer. The show already has an all-star cast in place – including Annette Bening as Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, Dennis Quaid as U.S. President George W. Bush and Matthew Broderick as Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown.

The news comes the day after FX boss John Landgraf informed reporters at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that Katrina was delayed as it made a creative pivot.

After weathering rumors that the limited series might never appear at all, the Hurricane Katrina-focused season of American Crime Story is confirmed to be moving forward with Sarah Paulson in a leading role, Deadline has confirmed.

Murphy and his producing team are now looking for a writer and showrunner for the next installment which will begin production in the spring of 2018 and premiere in early 2019.

In the meantime, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is now filming and will premiere on FX in January 2018.