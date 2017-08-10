Amid Tensions, Ellsworth Bombers Fly Near North Korea

Guam is about 2,100 miles from North Korea.

North Korean officials responded Wednesday, calling Trump’s threat a “load of nonsense” and announcing they would complete their plans to strike areas around Guam, a USA territory, by mid-August.

Arriving on the island Wednesday, life appears to be proceeding as normal.

Perhaps North Korean leader Kim Jong Un views the island as a particular threat.

The US Air Force commands both the ground-based intercontinental ballistic missiles, which are ready to go at any time, and nuclear-capable bombers. While there has been some resistance and displeasure from the people of Guam over the USA military’s presence, it is also essential to the island’s economy, second only to tourism in importance. The bombers joined their counterparts from the Republic of Korea and Japanese air forces for joint exercises August 7.

Many locals in Guam are confident in the protection afforded by the United States military.

Japan’s missile defense scheme employs the Maritime Self-Defense Force’s Aegis destroyers to shoot down airborne missiles and the Air Self-Defense Force’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 system aimed at countering missiles that evaded Aegis’ interceptors.

“I would start moving in more THAAD missiles”. Also, the United States routinely uses Aegis-equipped warships around the island chain of the Marianas, of which Guam is the largest.

Ryu Yong-seok, a market analyst at KB Securities, said tensions between North Korea and the USA are a negative factor in the local stock markets that could drag down the index.

Guam is run by an elected governor, now Eddie Calvo.

However, he expressed some concern over the recent statements of some US politicians, singling out Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham.

“How we train is how we fight, and the more we interface with our allies, the better prepared we are to fight tonight”, a 37th EBS B-1 pilot said.

“If there was to be conflict in this region, understand that there is an archipelago, 600 miles long called the Marianas that encompasses two U.S. territories — Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas”, he told CNN’s Jake Tapper. Its natives are USA citizens by birth.