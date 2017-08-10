Analyst EPS Estimates Coverage: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)

Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.4% in the first quarter. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.in a report released on Friday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. It worsened, as 60 investors sold Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares while 89 reduced holdings. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 2.23M shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock declined 8.47%. Pier Capital LLC now owns 49,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) Ryzen Threadripper processor and the Radeon RX Vega also are in direct competition with Intel’s Core i7 and i9 processors having superior benchmarks. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. On the other side, analysts now consider Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. a neutral, and a technical analysis of the stock is setting somewhat neutral outlook for now. The stock has a beta value of 2.72. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the first quarter. Considering that the stock daily volume of 47.34 million shares, this represents a pretty noteworthy trading in volume size. Now we take an assessment of last twelve months period, where stock moved lower with performance of -95.84%. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 273,100 shares. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. This change led market cap to move at $12.81B, putting the price -14.19% below the 52-week high and 137.28% above the 52-week low. (NASDAQ:AMD). Ameritas Inv Prns stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. The company’s stock has a normal trading capacity of 83.04M shares while the relative volume is 0.69. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The High end of the Estimate is $1.56 Billion, while the Low end of the Estimate is $1.42 Billion. During the same quarter past year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AMD in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Buy” rating. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and global copyright & trademark legislation. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, December 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Advanced Micro Devices now has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Let’s talk about the gap between analyst price targets for the next 12 months and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. This recommendation lands on a scale between 1 and 5. (AMD) Stock Is Maxed Out, So Get Out” published on August 04, 2017 as well as Investorplace.com’s news article titled: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $217,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 300,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,627.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darla M. Smith sold 9,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company holds 953.66 million outstanding shares and 942.24 million shares are floating in market. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,360,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,000,017,670,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock. Longbow Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

The company reported its EPS on 6/29/2017. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.