Analytical Preview of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. At the time of writing, the First Call consensus price target for the company is $40.55. OTR Global reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 158,800 shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) on Tuesday, November 15 to “Neutral” rating. About 14.25M shares traded or 298.04% up from the average. Kohl’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16. Kohl’s Corporation also was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,293 call options on the company. The day’s total volume of 14323983 this morning is in contrast from the three-month daily average of 4608.24K.

Kohl’s same-store sales were virtually flat in the most recent quarter, following a 1.8% decline in the period previous year. Kohl’s Corporation had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion.

The Menomonee Falls, WI-based department store operator reported Q2 earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24, which was $0.05 better than the Wall Street consensus estimate of $1.19.

Comps stabilizing helps keeping the company's margins stable, as declining comps were a main reason for margin pressure in the past: If revenues at an existing location keep dropping, the fixed costs of those location are covered by a smaller amount of revenues and gross earnings – operating earnings thus are hit quite hard if comps are falling. Analysts expect that Kohl's Corporation will post $3.68 earnings per share for the current year. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Kohl's Corporation now has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.02.

Kohl’s reported a 48.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit from a year earlier, when it had recorded charges of $128 million related to impairments and store closures. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Macy’s shares were down 8.3 percent at $21.12 on Thursday, while Kohl’s fell 7 percent to $38.97.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share on common stock. 14,628 Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) shares with value of $619,057 were sold by SICA FRANK V.

Looking about the past performance history, the company jumped 3.03% for the last five trades and expanded 16.90% in one month period.

Lower spending on apparel and accessories and a general slowdown in consumer spending are hurting sales at department stores. Kohl’s also operates 12 FILA Outlets and four Off/Aisle clearance centers.