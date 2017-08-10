Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum Reported Target for UFC Fight Night Shanghai

The 185-pound matchup, which both fighters have verbally agreed to, is expected to headline UFC Fight Night inside Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena. The bout was going to be featured on the event’s main card.

As it turns out, Gastelum will still get the chance to face Silva but he’ll travel to China this time around as the UFC will put on their first ever card on the mainland after doing several shows in Macao. He has gone 3-1 (1 NC) in the division including an impressive TKO victory over Tim Kennedy and a TKO of Nate Marquardt at UFC 188.

It didn’t happen in Rio de Janeiro or NY, but it seems Kelvin Gastelum will finally get to add another chapter to his legend-hunting mission against former UFC champion Anderson Silva.

Octagon legend Silva has not fought since February after edging out Derek Brunson at UFC 208. After winning a unanimous decision over Nick Diaz in 2015, “The Spider” saw that win changed to a no contest after he tested positive for performance enhancing drugs and Diaz tested positive for marijuana. Silva is a former UFC Middleweight Champion and he defeated Rich Franklin at UFC 64 to win the championship. A victory for Silva would give the Brazilian his first win streak in over five years.

More prospective fights for the card are due to be announced shortly.