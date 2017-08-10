The luck of the Premier League fixture list means he is set to make his Hammers debut at Old Trafford on Sunday. I am Javier Hernandez, I am Chicharito sometimes, most of the time, because it’s part of my profession.

He left for Leverkusen in 2015 – with current United boss Jose Mourinho since insisting he would never have allowed the Mexico global to leave had he been in charge – but Hernandez says he does not rue his decision.

“It’s hard for us to start the season already with three away games, so we need to see how we start the season and from there we can start to know where we are”, Ayew said, as reported by his club’s official website.

That does not come as a surprise to Hernandez, however, as the Mexico worldwide always felt Ferguson’s departure would have a knock-on effect.

“I believe the gaffer knows exactly what he wants, we are right behind him. You can not have a manager for 26 years – the best manager in history, achieving everything, changing the squad every couple of years, changing players, even all the staff sometimes, there was always going to be a transition”.

“It’s going to be emotional, of course, to be in my old house against my old club”, he added. I want to do as best as I can.

“I prefer not to think about if it’s different or not (at West Ham)”, said Hernandez.

West Ham United winger Sofiane Feghouli is on the verge of move away from the Premier League.

“I’m going back to my old club, my old home, my old fans and for this type of game I will not go into thinking about celebration”.

And with the new season looming, the 51-year-old former Leeds United poacher has thrown his weight behind his compatriot to come good when the campaign kicks off.

That has naturally made West Ham wary but they are hopeful they can broker a compromise involving Carvalho’s new agent Pere Guardiola, brother of Manchester City boss Pep.

Serving quality football news from around the globe.