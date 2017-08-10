Anthony Scaramucci Set for ‘Late Show’ Appearance

In a tweet posted this afternoon, Stephen Colbert told censors to gird themselves, because Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci will be appearing as a guest on The Late Show next Monday.

The “Late Show” host had a field day with Scaramucci, or “The Mooch”, during his short tenure at the White House, imitating his NY accent and lampooning his flamboyant style.

Following the news of Scaramucci’s resignation, Colbert announced during his monologue how “shocked” he was “by this breaking newch”. In an interview with reporter Ryan Lizza published on July 27, Scaramucci used a string of curse words and leveled insults at his colleagues.

Scaramucci was replaced nearly immediately by former Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly. Naturally, Colbert and other hosts across the dial also played up the humor in Scaramucci’s quick departure. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on September 8, 2015. And Scaramucci, a former Wall Street financier, has grabbed headlines for his ardent support of Trump. The Mooch lasted as communications director for only 10 days. Colbert joked after his ouster.