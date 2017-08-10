Apple suppliers ramping up to mass production of all 3 new iPhones

While iPhone growth is weak, a $100 price cut for the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus could have a deleterious effect on the ASP if Apple couldn’t sell enough iPhone 8 handsets (either because of lacklustre interest, or, more likely, shortages).

Guilherme Rambo has found out a piece of code in the HomePod firmware related to the iPhone 8 which looks like this – “TLAttentionAwarenessObserver”. This means that the iPhone 8 can be put into silent mode by the user’s glance. It’s likewise similar to the 7 Plus in terms of size, although it’s certainly bigger than the iPhone 8 because of the thick bezels.

The uplifting news is Kuo states the iPhone 8 will release in the meantime as the less expensive, more incremental iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus. Recall, over the past few months we’ve seen quite a number of reports claiming that Apple’s next-gen iPhone wouldn’t hit store shelves until October at the earliest, or mid-November at the latest.

Foxconn Vice President Luo Zhongsheng is said to have uncovered to columnists that because of production network issues, the iPhone 8 “won’t be shabby”, reports MyDrivers.

We’re rapidly approaching the release date of the new iPhone – so blurry leaked photos and unconfirmed rumours are popping up all over the place.

This image, though not confirmed from Apple, would line up with other reports that suggested the phone would have a full edge-to-edge display.

The OLED version will be in short supply as we forecast shipments in 3Q17 will be 2-4mn units or less. But there is a catch since the users still need to have a Lighting-to-USB-C cable plus a wall adapter in order to use it. However, it was unclear what, exactly, Apple might replace it with.

Now that wireless charging does seem like a revelation and it is fast too.

iDrop’s source also says the iPhone 8 won’t have an under-screen Touch ID sensor, but will use an OLED screen, with an edge-to-edge display just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. Note here, and in the next two renders, how the app navigation controls (in this case Apps and All Categories) have moved from the top of the screen to the bottom, making them much easier to reach when holding the phone one-handed. The rumours that have constantly been pouring in have left nearly nothing for the imagination. Thoughts? Let us know what you think in the comments section below and stay tuned.