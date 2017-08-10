Armstrong Flooring posts 22.1% drop in Q2 net profits

They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32 % or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. Two analysts have provided estimates for Armstrong Flooring’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39.

On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post $0.60 EPS for the current year.

The company has given a return on equity (ROE) of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.63 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter previous year.

"Our coworkers in Jackson and Vicksburg have produced quality flooring that is used by customers across the country and have supported the development and success of Armstrong Flooring".

AFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Instinet increased their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

On August 15 the company was downgraded from “Buy” to “Neutral” by analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Armstrong Flooring now has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Armstrong Flooring (AFI) traded down 1.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.58.

The company is down since yesterday’s close of $17.28. Shares of the company are trading at $13.93 barely below the 50 day moving average of $17.93 and which is marginally lower than the 200 day moving average of $19.19. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 1.2% in the second quarter.

The company now has a P/E ratio of 179.87 and the market cap is 393.09M.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. LLC IN boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 47.6% in the second quarter. 137,899 shares of the company traded hands. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 1.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter.